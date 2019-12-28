Clear

Carson's Evening Forecast 12/28

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 6:33 PM
Updated: Dec 28, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
