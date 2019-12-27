News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Guntersville City Council member arrested
Robert Sanchez Watkins turned himself in to the Albertville Police Department on Friday afternoon
Posted: Dec 27, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Overcast
57°
Hi: 64° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
58°
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
55°
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
58°
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
56°
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Two adults and teen rob man at gunpoint in Killen
Two more arrests made in Oakwood University sorority hazing investigation
Florence police: Man accidentally shoots himself while shopping for holster
Investigators give insight into DeKalb County deadly fire probe
Colbert County Sheriffs Office asking public for help identifying woman
Arab teenager dies from injuries in head-on crash
Skilled to Work: Aerojet Rocketdyne moves production of large solid rocket motor casings to Huntsville
Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man
Guntersville City Council member arrested in Albertville
Limestone Co. woman indicted for capital murder, accused of leaving baby in car for 7 hours
Community Events