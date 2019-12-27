Clear

Guntersville City Council member arrested

Robert Sanchez Watkins turned himself in to the Albertville Police Department on Friday afternoon

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

 

