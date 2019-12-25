Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Wednesday Fast Cast

Top stories for Wednesday morning.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 7:18 AM
Updated: Dec 25, 2019 7:18 AM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith

 

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events