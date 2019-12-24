Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Christmas Package Disposal

Alexis Scott found out why you should recycle your cardboard boxes at a drop off location.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 6:51 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events