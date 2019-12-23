News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Santa Tracker
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Turn Around, Don't Drown
Continuing our coverage on road conditions after this morning's heavy rain.
Posted: Dec 23, 2019 12:14 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
57°
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
59°
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
55°
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
57°
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
60°
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Muscle Shoals optometrist charged in connection to massive marijuana grow operation in Tennessee
State prosecutors sue to seize house, other property of Muscle Shoals optometrist
Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man
City of Florence won't let non-profit serve free meals in new space
AACOP: Five of six Alabama law enforcement officers were killed using stolen guns
‘It was the worst time of my life:’ Victims' son describes Lawrence County tornado
Teen says Lauderdale Co. rape suspect gave her whiskey, Plan B
Alabama officers shoot woman during search for man already in jail
New motions filed in case against man accused of killing Huntsville police officer
Dynetics CEO explains more about company sale to Leidos
Community Events