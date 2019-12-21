Clear

Carson's Late Forecast 12/21

Widespread soaking rain for Sunday. Temperatures surge to near 70 just in time for Christmas!

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

 

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
