News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Noticias principales 22 de diciembre
Noticias principales 22 de diciembre
Posted: Dec 21, 2019 8:03 PM
Updated: Dec 21, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez
Huntsville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
46°
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
44°
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
48°
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man
Alabama officers shoot woman during search for man already in jail
'Got a lot of hurt:' Family grieving couple, children killed in Flat Rock fire
Dynetics CEO explains more about company sale to Leidos
DeKalb County investigator says couple, three children killed in fire
Georgia pastor reflects on losing four members of his congregation in a DeKalb County fire
City of Florence won't let non-profit serve free meals in new space
Hartselle police charge woman with identity theft in burglary investigation
More volunteers needed to help in Town Creek tornado cleanup
Coworkers remember husband, wife killed in Town Creek tornado days after company holiday party
Community Events