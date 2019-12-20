News
Clear
12/20/19 Late Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
45°
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
45°
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
45°
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
41°
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Most Popular Stories
Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man
Dynetics CEO explains more about company sale to Leidos
DeKalb County investigator says couple, three children killed in fire
City of Florence won't let non-profit serve free meals in new space
Coroner says 5 killed in DeKalb County mobile home fire
Huntsville police, FBI respond to South Huntsville bank robbery
Boeing's Starliner capsule goes off course, won't dock at space station
Hartselle police charge woman with identity theft in burglary investigation
Alabama adds 20 student-athletes on first day of Early Signing Period
Coworkers remember husband, wife killed in Town Creek tornado days after company holiday party
