News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Coroner says 5 killed in DeKalb County mobile home fire
Full Story
City Council Approves Pay Raise
City Council Approves Pay Raise
Posted: Dec 19, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Dave Keller
Huntsville
Clear
32°
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
30°
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
34°
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
27°
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
28°
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Coworkers remember husband, wife killed in Town Creek tornado days after company holiday party
2 arrested in undercover operation in Limestone County massage parlor
Coroner says 5 killed in DeKalb County mobile home fire
National Weather Service confirms two more tornadoes in North Alabama
Dynetics CEO explains more about company sale to Leidos
Dawn says you're washing your dishes wrong
Athens family without home, working to salvage belongings after storm
City of Florence won't let non-profit serve free meals in new space
‘It was the worst time of my life:’ Victims' son describes Lawrence County tornado
At least 30 homes in Colbert Heights have storm damage
Community Events