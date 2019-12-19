Clear

Rob's December 19 Weather Forecast

Sunny skies and slightly warmer Thursday. Highs top out in the low 50s for North Alabama today.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 7:34 AM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

 

Huntsville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
