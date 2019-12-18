Clear

tornado Damage package

Town creek tornado damage

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

 

Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events