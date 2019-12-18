Clear

Community Mourning Loss of Couple

Community mourning couple killed in tornado

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 8:07 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events