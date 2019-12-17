News
Clear
12/17/19 Late Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
31°
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
31°
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Fayetteville
Clear
30°
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Clear
30°
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
33°
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Most Popular Stories
Two dead, several injured in Lawrence County storm
Leidos to acquire Huntsville’s Dynetics for $1.65 billion
Huntsville named 11th best place to live in America
Damage reported from Monday's severe weather in North Alabama
Town Creek police chief, Lawrence County sheriff discuss storm that left 2 dead, several injured
National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes in North Alabama
Community helps pick up the pieces after tornado destroys Madison County home
North Alabama schools operating on delays Wednesday due to winter weather
Madison County homeowner cleans up after tornado damages home
New Market woman killed in early morning wreck
