Clear

tree uprooted

Tree uprooted in Town Creek

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Dec 17, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

 

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events