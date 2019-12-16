Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Press conference on deadly storm in Lawrence County

Two dead following strong storms in Lawrence County Monday

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 9:30 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

 

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events