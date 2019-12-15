Clear

Owens Cross Roads business owner prepares for Monday's storm

The entire state of Alabama is under a severe weather threat and people are prepping for the worst.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 11:06 PM
Updated: Dec 15, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

 

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events