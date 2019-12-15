Clear

Carson's Late Forecast 12/15

Strong to severe storms are possible Monday. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Dec 15, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events