Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rocket City Marathon Saturday

The race starts and finishes in downtown Huntsville

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

 

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events