Clear

Thursday Fast Cast

Top stories for Thursday morning.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 7:23 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 7:23 AM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith

 

Huntsville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events