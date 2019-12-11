Clear

565 Morning Wrecks

565 is clear after experiencing more than 15 wreck this morning.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 12:13 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: Josh Jones

 

Huntsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events