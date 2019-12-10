Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville voters overwhelmingly approve continuation of tax for schools Full Story
BREAKING NEWS North Alabama schools operating on delays Wednesday due to winter weather Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III Funeral Part 3

Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III Funeral Part 3

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:11 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

 

Huntsville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events