Clear
BREAKING NEWS North Alabama schools operating on delays Wednesday due to winter weather Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow on Whitesburg

Snow on Whitesburg

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

 

Huntsville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Florence
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fayetteville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Decatur
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events