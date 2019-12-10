Clear

Fallen Officer Funeral

Officer Clardy's funeral will be held at Mayfair Church of Christ.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

 

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events