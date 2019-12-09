Clear

12/09/19 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

 

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
