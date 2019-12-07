News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Huntsville Officer Killed
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Three-vehicle wreck shuts down Jordan Lane, Mastin Lake intersection
Full Story
LaJeromeny Brown's Criminal History
Accused officer shooter LaJeromeny Brown has a long criminal history.
Posted: Dec 7, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Dave Keller
Huntsville
Few Clouds
44°
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
45°
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
45°
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
42°
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
43°
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville Police Department officer dies after being shot in line of duty
Huntsville Police charge man in murder of Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III
Fallen Huntsville police officer was member of the regional STAC unit
Huntsville Police release identity of officer slain while on duty Friday
Woman killed in Jackson County rollover wreck
Huntsville Police: Officer shot in drug investigation; in critical condition; suspect in custody
Madison County Sheriff's Office answers Huntsville calls as department mourns officer’s death
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Madison Co. judge refuses to send killer to prison despite probation violation
Protest planned for Roy Moore visit Saturday in the Shoals
Neighbors react to Huntsville police officer's shooting death
Community Events