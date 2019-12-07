Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police release identity of officer slain while on duty Friday Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police charge man in murder of Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III Full Story

hsv police officer

officer died friday night

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 12:43 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2019 12:43 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

 

Huntsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events