BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police release identity of officer slain while on duty Friday
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police charge man in murder of Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III
hsv police officer
officer died friday night
Posted: Dec 7, 2019 12:43 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2019 12:43 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott
Huntsville Police Department officer dies after being shot in line of duty
Huntsville Police: Officer shot in drug investigation; in critical condition; suspect in custody
Woman killed in Jackson County rollover wreck
Fallen Huntsville police officer was member of the regional STAC unit
Madison County Sheriff's Office answers Huntsville calls as department mourns officer’s death
Marshall County man accused of sexual abuse of a child, sodomy, rape
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, many more send condolences after Huntsville police officer killed
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Madison Co. judge refuses to send killer to prison despite probation violation
Neighbors react to Huntsville police officer's shooting death
Huntsville Police charge man in murder of Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III
Community Events