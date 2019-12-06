Clear
Fyffe wins 2A State Title

Fyffe beats Reeltown, and Red Devils are back-to-back champs.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 9:38 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 9:38 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

 

