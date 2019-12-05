News
Rob's December 5 Weather Forecast
Showers arrive Friday morning for North Alabama. Expect between 0.10" to 0.50" of rain.
Posted: Dec 5, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
55°
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
58°
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
54°
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
55°
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
50°
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
