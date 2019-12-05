Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County emergency crews responding to structure fire on J Cross Road Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Madison police: Power out at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road intersection due to wreck Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison police: Power out at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road intersection due to wreck

Madison police: Power out at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road intersection due to wreck

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 11:36 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 11:36 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

 

Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events