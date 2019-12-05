News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Madison County emergency crews responding to structure fire on J Cross Road
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Madison police: Power out at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road intersection due to wreck
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Madison police: Power out at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road intersection due to wreck
Madison police: Power out at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road intersection due to wreck
Posted: Dec 5, 2019 11:36 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 11:36 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Clear
55°
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
58°
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
57°
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
56°
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
57°
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Lauderdale County Schools superintendent: No job openings despite sudden resignations
Man arrested for harassing customers, asking for money outside Muscle Shoals business
Driver killed in two-vehicle wreck in Franklin County
‘She's come a long way so far:’ Huntsville mom seriously hurt in wreck faces long recovery
Search underway for escaped Jackson County jail inmate
Two women taken to the hospital after fight at Huntsville home
After hitting a dog with his car, a Canadian man drove it to safety. Turns out it was a coyote
DeKalb County neighbors on edge after rash of home break-ins
Sailor kills 2, himself in attack at Pearl Harbor shipyard
More arrests could be coming after failed attempt to bribe Morgan County jailer
Community Events