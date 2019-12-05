Clear

Contraband Smuggle Denied

Marquita Gary tried to smuggle cell phones and drugs into Morgan Co. Correctional Facility

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 8:36 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

 

