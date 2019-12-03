Clear

12/03/19 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

 

Huntsville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events