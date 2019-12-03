Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

12/03/19 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events