SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
12/03/19 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Dec 3, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
41°
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
45°
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
39°
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
39°
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
43°
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Falkville police: Woman accused in shooting death of husband released from jail
Huntsville police: Man shot after trying to buy drugs with counterfeit money
Priceville police arrest suspects accused of stealing medicine, guns, more from vehicles
Huntsville police arrest teen they say fired gun into vehicle
Huntsville police looking for thief stealing packages off porches
1 dead in Falkville shooting; suspect in custody
Body recovered near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals identified
Madison County man, dog reunite after fire destroys home, camper
'World first' cell phone detection cameras rolled out in Australia
Huntsville police: Weatherly Road overpass from Memorial Parkway closed for debris removal
Community Events