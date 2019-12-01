News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Body recovered near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals identified
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 1 man dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Madison County
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Huntsville Apartment Fire Aftermath
Huntsville Apartment Fire Aftermath
Posted: Dec 1, 2019 8:08 PM
Updated: Dec 1, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez
Huntsville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Florence
Scattered Clouds
44°
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
43°
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
44°
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
46°
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Body recovered near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals identified
Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan dies at 69
Multiple teachers and staff members resign from Lauderdale County schools
16 apartment units in Huntsville forced to evacuate following Sunday morning fire
Decatur police: Citizen complaints lead to 3 drug arrests
1 man dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Madison County
Man arrested in undercover operation into Madison County-based drug trafficking organization
Florence Police, Fire respond to driver stuck in flood waters
Daikin Plant laying off more employees around Christmas, could impact local businesses
Harvest Fire: Lightning causes Saturday night house fire
Community Events