Clear
BREAKING NEWS Body recovered near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

HARVEST FIRE: LIGHTNING CAUSES SATURDAY NIGHT HOUSE FIRE

Officials said no one was injured in the fire.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: Dec 1, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events