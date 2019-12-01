News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Body recovered near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
HARVEST FIRE: LIGHTNING CAUSES SATURDAY NIGHT HOUSE FIRE
Officials said no one was injured in the fire.
Posted: Dec 1, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: Dec 1, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
50°
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
50°
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
48°
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
50°
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
52°
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Multiple teachers and staff members resign from Lauderdale County schools
Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan dies at 69
16 apartment units in Huntsville forced to evacuate following Sunday morning fire
Decatur police: Citizen complaints lead to 3 drug arrests
Man arrested in undercover operation into Madison County-based drug trafficking organization
Florence Police, Fire respond to driver stuck in flood waters
Daikin Plant laying off more employees around Christmas, could impact local businesses
Harvest Fire: Lightning causes Saturday night house fire
Family: Thanksgiving plans shift to funeral after Huntsville man charged in brother’s murder
No. 16 Auburn upends No. 5 Alabama’s playoff hopes, 48-45
Community Events