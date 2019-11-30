News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Flooding Causing Road Problems in Limestone County
One Driver Was Stranded in Floodwaters Near the Bethel Rd/Oak Grove Rd Intersection
Posted: Nov 30, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Nov 30, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Overcast
65°
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
66°
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
63°
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
65°
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66°
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Multiple teachers and staff members resign from Lauderdale County schools
Man arrested in undercover operation into Madison County-based drug trafficking organization
Decatur police arrest man for murder on Thanksgiving
Daikin Plant laying off more employees around Christmas, could impact local businesses
Pedestrian hit and killed off University Drive in Huntsville
1 dead in motorcycle wreck in Hazel Green
Family: Thanksgiving plans shift to funeral after Huntsville man charged in brother’s murder
Family requests state attorney general review Madison police shooting death of Dana Fletcher
Florence Police, Fire respond to driver stuck in flood waters
Man taken to the hospital after entrapped in car near Gurley
Community Events