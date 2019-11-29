Clear
BREAKING NEWS Decatur police arrest man for murder on Thanksgiving Full Story

11/29/19 Evening Weather

Kate's forecast

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events