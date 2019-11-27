Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire responding to structure fire at Calhoun Street, Clinton Avenue Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mars Hill trying new scenery for semis

Mars Hill taking on Pickens County

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events