Clear

Heavy Police Presence On Road Before Holidays

Sydney Martin has a message for anyone getting out on the road for the holidays.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events