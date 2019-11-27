News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Nearly 1,300 customers without power in Hartselle, Somerville area
Full Story
Housing Development to Being to Bring 61 New Home
Boaz housing development
Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:13 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 9:13 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61°
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
61°
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
59°
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
61°
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
66°
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Family: Thanksgiving plans shift to funeral after Huntsville man charged in brother’s murder
Man arrested in undercover operation into Madison County-based drug trafficking organization
Four people injured in Hazel Green fire
Strong storms possible through early Wednesday
Huntsville police: Help identify woman accused of using stolen debit card
Alabama court sets bond for man accused of helping kidnapping suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
Family requests state attorney general review Madison police shooting death of Dana Fletcher
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office seeks ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect
Unanswered questions still surround Decatur murder suspect released on bond 4 days after shooting
Remains found believed to be body of Aniah Blanchard; 3rd suspect in custody
Community Events