Clear
11/26/19 Late Weather
Kate's forecast
Posted: Nov 26, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
62°
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
64°
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
61°
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
63°
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
63°
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Most Popular Stories
Family: Thanksgiving plans shift to funeral after Huntsville man charged in brother’s murder
Four people injured in Hazel Green fire
Man arrested in undercover operation into Madison County-based drug trafficking organization
Remains found believed to be body of Aniah Blanchard; 3rd suspect in custody
Man dies after being licked by his dog and contracting rare infection
Strong storms possible through early Wednesday
Alabama court sets bond for man accused of helping kidnapping suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
Unanswered questions still surround Decatur murder suspect released on bond 4 days after shooting
Family requests state attorney general review Madison police shooting death of Dana Fletcher
Huntsville police: Help identify woman accused of using stolen debit card
