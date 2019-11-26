Clear

Scoring where it really counts

UNA's KJ Smith has big academic honor.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:01 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events