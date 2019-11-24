Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire responds to Sunday night house fire Full Story

HUNTSVILLE FIRE RESPONDS TO SUNDAY NIGHT HOUSE FIRE

The fire broke out Sunday night shortly before 9 p.m.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 11:17 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events