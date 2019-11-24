News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Flipped vehicle shuts down northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at Martin Road
Full Story
Noticias Principales 24 de noviembre
Noticias Principales 24 de noviembre
Posted: Nov 24, 2019 7:15 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez
Huntsville
Clear
39°
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
42°
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
37°
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
38°
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
39°
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
1 person killed in shooting, investigation underway
18-year-old arrested after fatally shooting Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams
Blue Alert issued for 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing the Lowndes County Sheriff
1 Dead After Rappelling Accident In Jackson County
Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot’s name has teeth
Two big storms could snarl Thanksgiving travel next week
Homeowners concerned with dangerous Limestone County intersection
1 dead, 4 injured in wreck at Pulaski Pike and Routt Road intersection
Central Volunteer Fire Department announces death of long-time firefighter
Huntsville named most affordable place to live in America
Community Events