Carson's Evening Forecast 11/24

Quiet Monday, but rain returns just in time for the busiest travel day of the year.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
