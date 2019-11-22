Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic Alert: Portion of Sanderfer Road in Athens closed due to garage fire Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hot spots still remain at abandoned home fire in Morgan County

Hot spots still remain at abandoned home fire in Morgan County

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 9:59 AM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 9:59 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events