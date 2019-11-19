Clear

Investigator Won't Get Her Job Back

A longtime Limestone County investigator will not get her job back after a recent termination.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 7:11 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots
Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events