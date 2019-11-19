Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office discusses large cocaine, meth bust

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:29 AM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:29 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events