Clear

11/18/19 Late Weather

Kate's forecast

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 10:25 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events