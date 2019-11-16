Clear

sdfghjk

sdfghjkl;ghjkl;

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 11:27 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott
Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events