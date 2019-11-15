Clear

Madison Police Shooting Newser

District Attorney, Rob Broussard, explains why images were shared

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford
Huntsville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events